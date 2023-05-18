Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.11 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
