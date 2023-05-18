NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,569,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.