NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55.21 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $55.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,104,494 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 906,104,494 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69678274 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $59,762,751.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

