Neblio (NEBL) Trading 41.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $220,083.60 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,664,064 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

