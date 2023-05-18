Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$7.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.20.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$216.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.26 million. Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8478702 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

