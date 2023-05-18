Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $4.25. Netlist shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 565,298 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Netlist had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

