Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.43. 110,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,086. The firm has a market cap of $982.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,778.00 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 63.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

