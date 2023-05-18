New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 108,663 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.