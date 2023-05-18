New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 11,670 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.45. 109,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,881. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

