New Hampshire Trust Invests $935,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 1,157,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

