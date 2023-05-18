New Hampshire Trust Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.50. The company had a trading volume of 282,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,303. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average is $274.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

