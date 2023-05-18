New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 453,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,213. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

