New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $211.81.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

