New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.64. The company had a trading volume of 227,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

