New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 33,836 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

SBUX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

