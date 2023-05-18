New Hampshire Trust Takes $19.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,033,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Hampshire Trust owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 14,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

