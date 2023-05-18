New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.72. 546,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.