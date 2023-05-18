New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance accounts for 1.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Stone purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 339,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

See Also

