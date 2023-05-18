Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 3,652,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,671. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

