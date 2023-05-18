NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 365,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

