NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,081. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.94.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

