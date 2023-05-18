NFT Price Reaches $0.0188 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $691,619.54 and approximately $947.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,239.45 or 1.00042298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01876168 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.