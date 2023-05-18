Nick Woolrych Purchases 350,000 Shares of New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Rating) insider Nick Woolrych bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,950.00 ($8,691.28).

New World Resources Stock Performance

New World Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located in New Mexico, and the Antler copper project situated in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New World Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.