Nick Woolrych Purchases 350,000 Shares of New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Rating) insider Nick Woolrych bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,950.00 ($8,691.28).
New World Resources Stock Performance
New World Resources Company Profile
New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located in New Mexico, and the Antler copper project situated in Arizona.
