NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

