NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 169,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,000,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 581,573 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 395,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,490,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $174,423,000 after acquiring an additional 841,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.