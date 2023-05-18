nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 4.8%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.37. 97,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 271,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

