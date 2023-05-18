Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 5,811,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,733,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

