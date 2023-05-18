Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.7 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 279.5% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 272,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

