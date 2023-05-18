Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$42.50

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.95.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.04. 58,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.48. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

