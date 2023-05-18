NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NorthWestern Price Performance
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
