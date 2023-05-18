NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.03. NU shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 5,873,656 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.
NU Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.
Institutional Trading of NU
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
