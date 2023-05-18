NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.03. NU shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 5,873,656 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

