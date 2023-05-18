Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.12. 308,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,307,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.
Nutanix Stock Down 3.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Featured Articles
