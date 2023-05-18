Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.12. 308,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,307,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

