Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $103.20.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutrien by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

