Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 1.2%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 174,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 110,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

