NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,021,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,997,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $318.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

