Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NYXH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

