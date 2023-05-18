O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.