Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

