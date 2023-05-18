Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter.
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
