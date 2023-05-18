Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $19,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 5.4 %

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 5,952,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,152,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.