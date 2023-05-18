Omega Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

IYR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,397. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

