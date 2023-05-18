Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

