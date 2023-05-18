ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ON. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of ON traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 251,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

