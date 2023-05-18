ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

ON stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 4,584,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

