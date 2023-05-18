ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

