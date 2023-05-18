Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $74,649.60 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $99.48. 570,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $101.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

