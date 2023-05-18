Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.88

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.88 and last traded at $100.52, with a volume of 642389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

