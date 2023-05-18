Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.44 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $846,872.62 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.71 or 1.00049847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06890422 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $912,741.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

