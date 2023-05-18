Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 322,630 shares traded.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

