Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 4,111,900 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,047,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 10.0% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 478,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

