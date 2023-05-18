Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up approximately 0.0% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

